St. Louis Couple Gives Birth to 7 Lb., 11 Oz. Baby at 7:11 p.m. on 7/11

In what is just the latest example of numerological synchronicity and its ancient but little-understood interplay with convenience store promotional holidays, a St. Louis couple recently gave birth to a 7 pound, 11 ounce baby at 7:11 p.m. on July 11.
As 7-Eleven convenience stores across the country were doling out free brainfreeze-inducing beverages to the masses on Thursday, Johntez Brown and Rachel Langford were welcoming their new daughter, J'Aime Brown, into the world, CNN reports.
The young lady, a Chosen One who has clearly been selected by the stars for the holy purpose of leading our people through a parted sea of Slurpees, made her big debut at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights. A hospital spokesman tells KSDK that both mother and Sacred Gas Station Baby are doing fine and have been released home.
Throughout her pregnancy, Langford tells CNN, she saw hints of the divine nature of her progeny in the form of sevens and elevens, sometimes even working in concert with one another.
"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that [the numbers] meant so much," she says. "A lot of the times [during the pregnancy] I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."
The family intends to tell 7-Eleven of the numerically noteworthy nascency, which will surely fulfill some unknown roller dog prophecy, or at least result in a lot of free Slushees.