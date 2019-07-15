Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 15, 2019

St. Louis Couple Gives Birth to 7 Lb., 11 Oz. Baby at 7:11 p.m. on 7/11

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge TABER ANDREW BAIN/FLICKR
In what is just the latest example of numerological synchronicity and its ancient but little-understood interplay with convenience store promotional holidays, a St. Louis couple recently gave birth to a 7 pound, 11 ounce baby at 7:11 p.m. on July 11.

As 7-Eleven convenience stores across the country were doling out free brainfreeze-inducing beverages to the masses on Thursday, Johntez Brown and Rachel Langford were welcoming their new daughter, J'Aime Brown, into the world, CNN reports.

The young lady, a Chosen One who has clearly been selected by the stars for the holy purpose of leading our people through a parted sea of Slurpees, made her big debut at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights. A hospital spokesman tells KSDK that both mother and Sacred Gas Station Baby are doing fine and have been released home.



Throughout her pregnancy, Langford tells CNN, she saw hints of the divine nature of her progeny in the form of sevens and elevens, sometimes even working in concert with one another.

"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that [the numbers] meant so much," she says. "A lot of the times [during the pregnancy] I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."

The family intends to tell 7-Eleven of the numerically noteworthy nascency, which will surely fulfill some unknown roller dog prophecy, or at least result in a lot of free Slushees.

Young J'Aime joins fellow corner market mystic Alex Becerra, who spent this past gas station holiday playing a 7/11 polyrhythm inside a 7-Eleven on July 11th at 7:11 for 7 minutes and 11 seconds for a video he subsequently uploaded to YouTube and titled "Playing a 7/11 polyrhythm inside a 7-Eleven on July 11th at 7:11 for 7 minutes and 11 seconds."

It's incredible to think what could happen if we got these two together. Get on that, gas station guys.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Philadelphia Bar Demands St. Louis Company Stop Selling 'Play Gloria' T-Shirts Read More

  2. Jazmin Thought She'd Die on The Street. Now She Has a Home Read More

  3. As Medical Marijuana Comes to Missouri, the ‘Green Rush’ Is On Read More

  4. St. Louis Police Union Loves 'the Punisher.' But the Punisher Isn't On Board Read More

  5. In Its Missouri Bluffs Land Deal, Mizzou Has Put Profit Before Principle Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation