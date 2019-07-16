News Flash: The Bevo Neighborhood Is Not the Autobahn

click to enlarge
Not cool.
There was a report on KSDK
earlier today that a speeding car went airborne and crashed out on Delor Street on Monday morning, taking down a road sign and mangling a corner lot.
Bevo residents told KSDK’s Jenna Barnes that speeding disasters seem to happen all of the time, and she reports
that many people in the neighborhood told her that frequent car crashes in the area have caused untold amounts of damage to property and parked cars.
KSDK says that the city is installing speed humps along Delor next week to help control the issue, but that does little to help the virtual racetrack that is nearby Gravois Avenue. As one of the main unofficial racing drags in the city with many absolutely insanely angled intersections
, Gravois will still be an issue even if wild traffic on Delor gets properly curbed.
Until that issue is controlled, drive carefully in Bevo. The neighborhood might have a strong German history, but it is not the Autobahn.
