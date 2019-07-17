RFT Staffers Are Winning Awards — We Told You They Were Good

click to enlarge
DOYLE MURPHY
A couple of award-winning Riverfront Times issues.
It has been a good couple of months for the Riverfront Times
. Over the weekend, the Association for Alternative News, the top organization for alt weeklies, recognized one of our staffers and a talented contributor
with national awards in Boulder, Colorado at its annual convention.
RFT
Art Director Evan Sult won second place in the illustration category for his powerful cover, "Title Mine," drawing readers into an important feature story
on Washington University's handling of sexual assault allegations.
Contributing writer Robert Lagellier also won second place in the feature writing category for his story, "The Pool Repairman and the Hollywood Hustle
," a wild tale if there ever was one.
And as long as we're bragging, staff writer Danny Wicentowski cleaned up in June at the Society of Professional Journalists 2019 Diamond Journalism Awards
. Competing against non-daily papers from a region that included Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri, he won first place in two categories.
He won the feature-writing prize for "The Legend of Allen Barklage
," a cinematic story of a 1978 skyjacking, and the investigative reporting category for his feature on a rural Missouri prosecutor
accused of sexual harassment.
Award winners are now accepting high fives.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
