St. Louis Weather Smothering Under Brutal Heat Wave Until Next Week

A heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday and intensify through the end of the week into the weekend. Maximum heat index values between 100 and 110 are likely each afternoon during this period. #stlwx #mowx #midmowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/kvPH4wMTQ0 — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 16, 2019

As the remnants of Barry dissipate, the threat of a heat wave continues to build. An Excessive Heat Watch is effect until Sat. night, with heat indices of 100-110 degrees each day. Take precautions, & remember to check on the elderly & other vulnerable groups. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/iRjvLyCH5g — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 16, 2019

It’s been a wild year for St. Louis weather. Temperatures earlier this year (even earlier this week) were mild, but the rain has seemed never-ending, with cloudy skies and epic flooding all across our area.Now that it’s Cardinal’s baseball time, the heat is on. But this isn’t just regular heatthis is oppressive, dangerous heat that brings with it a terrifying heat index. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch until Saturday night.From today through Sunday, heat indexes in the St. Louis area are expected to go above 100 degrees each day, reaching as high as 110 degrees later this week.This is the type of soaring, unrelenting heat that can become a problem after just a few minutes of exposure, so keep an eye out on children and the elderly, who may need to take extra precautions to keep cool.There are cooling centers set up all across the state to help those in need of an air conditioned spot to chill. Check out the map at the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services to find one near you.Take care of each other, St. Louis.