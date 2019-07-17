St. Louis Weather Smothering Under Brutal Heat Wave Until Next Week

A heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday and intensify through the end of the week into the weekend. Maximum heat index values between 100 and 110 are likely each afternoon during this period. #stlwx #mowx #midmowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/kvPH4wMTQ0

As the remnants of Barry dissipate, the threat of a heat wave continues to build. An Excessive Heat Watch is effect until Sat. night, with heat indices of 100-110 degrees each day. Take precautions, & remember to check on the elderly & other vulnerable groups. #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/iRjvLyCH5g