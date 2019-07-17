Email
Wednesday, July 17, 2019

St. Louis Weather Smothering Under Brutal Heat Wave Until Next Week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 17, 2019 at 8:53 AM


It’s been a wild year for St. Louis weather. Temperatures earlier this year (even earlier this week) were mild, but the rain has seemed never-ending, with cloudy skies and epic flooding all across our area.

Now that it’s Cardinal’s baseball time, the heat is on. But this isn’t just regular heat this is oppressive, dangerous heat that brings with it a terrifying heat index. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch until Saturday night.

From today through Sunday, heat indexes in the St. Louis area are expected to go above 100 degrees each day, reaching as high as 110 degrees later this week.



RELATED: The Flooding in St. Louis at the Arch Is Insane as the Mississippi River Crests [PHOTOS]

This is the type of soaring, unrelenting heat that can become a problem after just a few minutes of exposure, so keep an eye out on children and the elderly, who may need to take extra precautions to keep cool.

There are cooling centers set up all across the state to help those in need of an air conditioned spot to chill. Check out the map at the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services to find one near you.

Take care of each other, St. Louis.


Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
