Thursday, July 18, 2019

St. Louis Gun Shot Victim Found Dead in Burning Car

Posted By on Thu, Jul 18, 2019 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge A man fleeing a shooting crashed his vehicle and burned inside, St. Louis police say. - FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
  • A man fleeing a shooting crashed his vehicle and burned inside, St. Louis police say.

St. Louis police responded late last night to reports of a shooting and found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished, officers looked inside and found the body of a man who had been shot and badly burned, police say. They soon learned he and a sixteen-year-old girl had been in the vehicle when an unknown shooter or shooters fired into through the window.

The man, who was hit, tried to speed away but crashed in the 5900 block of Julian Avenue in the city's West End neighborhood. The vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash, police say. The girl escaped and was not injured, according to an incident report.



Police were notified shortly after 11 p.m.

Police had not yet identified the man as of this morning. They're asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

