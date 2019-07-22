Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 22, 2019

7-Eleven Will Give You Free AirPods For Ordering $50 Worth of Crap From Their App

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge SIMON Q / FLICKR

This is not a drill, 7-Eleven is giving away a limited number of free Apple AirPods on delivery orders over $50 on Thursday.

The convenience store juggernaut is only running this promotion in less than 30 markets nationwide and St. Louis is one of them.

Basically, all you have to do is download the 7NOW Delivery app and enable the notifications so you get the heads up for the flash deal start time.



Then on Thursday watch your phone for a notification about when the sale is going to pop off, put a few cases of beer and a pack of gum in your cart and check out.

After all pairs of the AirPods have been claimed, the app will shoot out a notification saying the promotion is over. That way you're not spending $50 just in the hopes of getting those sweet, sweet 'Pods.

Yep, this Thursday you'll have brew delivered straight to your door and a chance for some free Apple AirPods — which is pretty clutch considering you were going to buy the beer anyway.

Details and a link to the fine print can be found here at 7-eleven.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. World Naked Bike Ride Cyclists Shot by Man With Paintball Gun Read More

  2. Video Shows Entire Church Collapsing On Itself in South St. Louis City Read More

  3. A Serial Killer Murdered 3 Women in 1990 in St. Louis. He’s Never Been Caught Read More

  4. As the Blues score another fat public subsidy, the scorecard is clear: Taxpayers lose Read More

  5. St. Louis Weather Smothering Under Brutal Heat Wave Until Next Week Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation