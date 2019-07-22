7-Eleven Will Give You Free AirPods For Ordering $50 Worth of Crap From Their App

click to enlarge
This is not a drill, 7-Eleven is giving away a limited number of free Apple AirPods on delivery orders over $50 on Thursday.
The convenience store juggernaut is only running this promotion in less than 30 markets nationwide and St. Louis is one of them.
Basically, all you have to do is download the 7NOW Delivery app
and enable the notifications so you get the heads up for the flash deal start time.
Then on Thursday watch your phone for a notification about when the sale is going to pop off, put a few cases of beer and a pack of gum in your cart and check out.
After all pairs of the AirPods have been claimed, the app will shoot out a notification saying the promotion is over. That way you're not spending $50 just in the hopes of getting those sweet, sweet 'Pods.
Yep, this Thursday you'll have brew delivered straight to your door and a chance for some free Apple AirPods — which is pretty clutch considering you were going to buy the beer anyway.
Details and a link to the fine print can be found here at 7-eleven.com
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
