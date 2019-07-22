Email
Monday, July 22, 2019

World Naked Bike Ride Cyclists Shot by Man With Paintball Gun

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 11:20 AM

BRIAN KRAZER / FACEBOOK

Participants in the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday were attacked by a man wielding a paintball gun, and the terrifying incident was caught on video.

The annual bike ride — which is usually a happy event that celebrates community, bike safety and body positivity — attracted more than 1,000 riders who pedaled through the city of St. Louis while letting it all hang out.

The participants are normally met with cheers and giggles from onlookers, but one man decided to use them for target practice.



Filmed by Brian Krazer in Tower Grove Park, a video of the attack shows a man take aim with a paintball gun and open fire on bicyclists. The 21-second clip even shows him walking closer to the bike path as they stream past, and he appears to unload at least nine shots on the riders.

World Naked Bike Ride planning committee volunteer Andrea Hitsman told KSDK that none of the riders were seriously injured. Video of the incident is below.



Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
