Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Two New (NSFW) Videos Show Paintball Guy Shooting Naked Cyclists

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 11:51 AM


Yesterday we showed you wild video of a man shooting multiple paintball rounds directly at World Naked Bike Ride participants over the weekend. The clip was filmed during Saturday's procession through Tower Grove Park and shows cyclists being attacked by a man who stepped up to the bike route and started shooting at them.

The video from yesterday was jumpy and blurry, but now we have clean new footage of the incident to share. The footage was sent to us by a man who goes by the name “Good Time Tony,” who says his brother was hit under his rib where a paintball left a large welt. These clips show what the terrifying episode looked like from the point of view of the cyclists who were targeted.

In the first video, you can see the man step from the right side of the frame  into the road as he opens fire on the cyclists from a few feet away. The second video, from a backward-facing camera, shows the man still in the street as the confused bikers speed away from him. These videos contain violence, swear words and nudity, so they are definitely NSFW.




We contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and they said that they did not receive any 911 calls related to the paintball attacks, but that they did receive a call to the non-emergency number. However, they added, “Officers on scene interviewed several riders who stated they did not see anyone with a paintball gun nor were they hit by any paintballs.”

RELATED: The World Naked Bike Ride Was Hotter Than Ever in 2019 [NSFW PHOTOS]

The police said that, as of this morning, they have not received any reports of anyone being injured by any paintballs during the World Naked Bike Ride and no victims have come forward.

We’ll update you as we know more.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
