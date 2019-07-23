Two New (NSFW) Videos Show Paintball Guy Shooting Naked Cyclists

The video from yesterday was jumpy and blurry, but now we have clean new footage of the incident to share. The footage was sent to us by a man who goes by the name “Good Time Tony,” who says his brother was hit under his rib where a paintball left a large welt. These clips show what the terrifying episode looked like from the point of view of the cyclists who were targeted.
In the first video, you can see the man step from the right side of the frame into the road as he opens fire on the cyclists from a few feet away. The second video, from a backward-facing camera, shows the man still in the street as the confused bikers speed away from him. These videos contain violence, swear words and nudity, so they are definitely NSFW.
We contacted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and they said that they did not receive any 911 calls related to the paintball attacks, but that they did receive a call to the non-emergency number. However, they added, “Officers on scene interviewed several riders who stated they did not see anyone with a paintball gun nor were they hit by any paintballs.”