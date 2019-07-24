Armed Men Steal Whiskey, Potato Chips From Pedestrians in St. Louis

click to enlarge GEOFFREY FAIRCHILD/FLICKR

A little food and drink is all the suspects left with.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

St. Louis police are investigating two separate overnight armed robberies in which suspects made off with nothing more than a bag of potato chips and a bottle of whiskey.According to police reports, the first incident happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Oakland and Taylor. The 43-year-old victim tells police that he was walking in the area when he was approached by two suspects who pulled a gun and demanded he empty his pockets.When the victim pulled his pockets out, revealing only loose change and some cigarettes, the apparently hungry suspects allegedly took the bag of potato chips the man was holding before fleeing the scene.Then, just fifteen minutes later, a similar armed robbery went down less than a half-mile away, near the intersection of Chouteau and Boyle. There, a 28-year-old man says he was approached by two men with a gun who demanded his property. When he handed over a bottle of whiskey, the pair fled the scene.Police have not said whether the incidents are connected, nor whether the suspects are the same in both cases. There are some small discrepancies between their descriptions in the report, but for the most part they are similar.The suspects in the first case are both described as between sixteen and eighteen years old, and between 5’6 and 5’8. One is said to have a thin build and a short twisted hairstyle, and was wearing black shorts and a dark zip-up jacket. The other also reportedly has a thin build and short hair, and was reportedly wearing black pants, a black t-shirt with a square logo on the front and a white/blue surgical mask.The suspects in the second incident are described as seventeen years old with thin builds, one wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a blue hospital mask, black shorts and tall dark socks.Aside from the similar descriptions, it stands to reason that the suspects might be the same for the simple fact that, after consuming a bag of chips, the alleged thieves might have be pretty thirsty. Whiskey might not be the best option to wash down some snacks, but hey, robbers can't be choosers.Police say neither victim was injured in the incidents. They say the investigations are ongoing.