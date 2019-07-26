Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 26, 2019

New Video Shows Lindell Transformed Into a Dang River By Water Main Break

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge Lindell, looking like a great spot to catch some fish.
  • Lindell, looking like a great spot to catch some fish.

New video of the massive water main break that destroyed Lindell Boulevard at Union yesterday shows the resultant flooding at its peak, and it sees the street looking less like a roadway and more like a whole dang river.

In footage sent to the RFT by a reader who asked not to be identified, the rushing waters from the main can be seen covering the road and even creeping up the concrete planters and street signs.

At one point, the video shows the water making its way onto the tracks of the nearby Metrolink, making the strong case that we should really retrofit those cars to be more seaworthy.



In addition to the flooding, the busted main tore up the road pretty bad, leaving a gaping hole and a lot of cracks and ridges across all lanes of Lindell. A large portion of the city was put under a precautionary boil advisory, which has since been lifted.

Workers say the street will be closed from Union to Kingshighway for at least a week while repairs are made.

Check out the video of the flooded street below:


  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Massive Water Main Break Destroys Lindell at Union, Road Closed Indefinitely Read More

  2. Public Radio Reporter Quit Over 'Handling' of KDHX Story Read More

  3. KDHX's Push for Diversity Dogged By Firings, Furloughs and Resignations Read More

  4. How Many Cars Are in the River Des Peres? Read More

  5. Ann Wagner Is the Latest Example of a Republican Party That's Lost Its Soul Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation