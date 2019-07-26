New Video Shows Lindell Transformed Into a Dang River By Water Main Break

click to enlarge
-
Lindell, looking like a great spot to catch some fish.
New video of the massive water main break that destroyed Lindell Boulevard at Union yesterday
shows the resultant flooding at its peak, and it sees the street looking less like a roadway and more like a whole dang river.
In footage sent to the RFT
by a reader who asked not to be identified, the rushing waters from the main can be seen covering the road and even creeping up the concrete planters and street signs.
At one point, the video shows the water making its way onto the tracks of the nearby Metrolink, making the strong case that we should really retrofit those cars to be more seaworthy
.
In addition to the flooding, the busted main tore up the road pretty bad
, leaving a gaping hole and a lot of cracks and ridges across all lanes of Lindell. A large portion of the city was put under a precautionary boil advisory, which has since been lifted
.
Workers say the street will be closed from Union to Kingshighway for at least a week while repairs are made.
Check out the video of the flooded street below:
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.