Thursday, August 1, 2019
Burglar Used Fake Leg to Smash South St. Louis County Shop Window
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 12:21 PM
A burglar stole a plaster leg and used it to smash a shop window.
A resourceful thief stole a cast from a prosthetic leg-making business and used it to smash through the window of a tailor shop in south St. Louis County, police say.
The burglary was apparently part of an early Tuesday morning crime spree. St. Louis County police say six businesses were hit between 12:30 a.m. and 3 a.m., in Green Park.
When officers arrived at Tailor's Boutique (9951 Lin Ferry Drive) they saw the front door of the business had been shattered. After first failing to kick in the door, the thief is believed to have gone around to the back of the strip mall, snatched a fake leg from behind Medcuro Orthotics and Prosthetics and slammed it through the tailor's glass entrance.
Police described the amount of money taken in the laborious break-in as "minuscule."
The county's police burglary unit is now investigating and asks that anyone with information or surveillance video of the incidents call them at 314-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers
.
