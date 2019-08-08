Two Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting, Fiery Crash Near I-70

RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE PHOTO

Two died, and two more were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Two men in a moving SUV died after they were shot and the vehicle crashed through a barrier on Interstate 70 and caught fire, police say.Police identified the men as Justin Kibble, 20, of the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood and Deshawn McGee, 30, of the Kingshighway East neighborhood.Officers initially responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. yesterday to reports of a shooting in 4900 block of Plover Avenue, a little more than a block east of I-70 in Walnut Park. There they discovered a 29-year-old man who had also been shot and was in a sedan. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where his condition was described as critical/unstable.While on scene, officers learned about the SUV crash down the street at the edge of the interstate. Good Samaritans had pulled Kibble and McGee out of the SUV before it caught fire, but the two men had been mortally wounded. They were confirmed dead at the scene, police say.A fourth man, 30 years old, had also been in the SUV and ran after he and the others were shot. He was taken by private vehicle to the hospital. His condition was critical/stable, police say.Police are still trying pin down the sequence of events and identify any suspects. They ask anyone with information to the homicide division at 314-444-5371. To provide a tip anonymously and possibly collect a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).