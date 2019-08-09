Five Years After Ferguson, Jeff Roorda Is Still a Dick

click to enlarge
-
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
-
Jeff Roorda hasn't learned a thing.
In the five years since Michael Brown was killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson, a lot has changed.
Former protesters have harnessed the power of street marches and turned it into political power. Black Lives Matter has became a movement with echoes still sounding across the world. And police reform, while not even close to complete, is at least a steadfast part of the national discussion.
But not everything has changed: Jeff Roorda is still a dick.
The mouthpiece of the St. Louis Police Officer's Association decided to mark the fifth anniversary of Brown's death with a Facebook shoutout to the cop who killed him.
Roorda is a longtime Wilson fanboy, sporting an "I am Darren Wilson" wristband in public appearances after the fatal shooting. He also penned a book, Ferghanistan: A War on Police
which boasts exclusive interviews with the former cop. (Roorda promised a portion of the no doubt ample profits of the page turner to Wilson.)
So here he is again — on a day that saw memorials and reflection and genuine grasping for a better way forward — proving he's the same old Roorda.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.