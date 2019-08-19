MetroBus Delayed This Morning After Drivers Call Out From Work

David Wilson on Flickr

Your commute is probably going to be messed up this morning.

Metro riders should expect delays during this morning's commute.An unusually large number of bus drivers called in to take the day off, and other drivers declined to pick up extra shifts, according to Metro. That means fewer routes will run and there will be delays, the transit operator says."While we will utilize every qualified Metro employee we can to drive a MetroBus vehicle, it will likely not be sufficient to serve all morning rush hour trips," Metro says in a statement.To help riders figure out their best options, Metro has expanded its transit information team's hours to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Riders can call 314-231-2347 or text 314-207-9786 for information.