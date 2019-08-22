OSO: a style lab to Close in the Delmar Loop

click to enlarge
Oso: a style lab is leaving the Loop.
Arguable the Loop's coolest shop is closing its doors at the end of the month.
OSO: a style lab announced in an email and on social media that it will leave it's storefront at 6321 Delmar Boulevard when its lease ends on August 31.
Owners Jen Rieger and Chris Rubin de la Borballa opened the shop in one end of what was once Good Works Furniture store. The building, owned by University City, has struggled to find longterm solutions for the massive space. But OSO, a mashup of clothing boutique and unique gift shop, was an instant hit, landing on the RFT's Best of St. Louis list in 2016
Rieger and Rubin de la Borballa, who also run a digital marketing agency, had previously taken over the Webster Groves boutique Clover, but they built OSO from the ground up, creating what they described as an "exploratory retail space."
The announcement of OSO's closing — which promises "steal, deals, freebies + freshness!" during its final days — suggests a new location and pop-up shops could be in the future but doesn't reveal any details. The RFT
left a phone message with OSO, and we'll update this post if we hear back.
