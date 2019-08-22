Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

OSO: a style lab to Close in the Delmar Loop

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 3:19 PM

click to enlarge Oso: a style lab is leaving the Loop. - COURTESY OF THE SHOP
  • COURTESY OF THE SHOP
  • Oso: a style lab is leaving the Loop.


Arguable the Loop's coolest shop is closing its doors at the end of the month.

OSO: a style lab announced in an email and on social media that it will leave it's storefront at 6321 Delmar Boulevard when its lease ends on August 31.



Owners Jen Rieger and Chris Rubin de la Borballa opened the shop in one end of what was once Good Works Furniture store. The building, owned by University City, has struggled to find longterm solutions for the massive space. But OSO, a mashup of clothing boutique and unique gift shop, was an instant hit, landing on the RFT's Best of St. Louis list in 2016.

Rieger and Rubin de la Borballa, who also run a digital marketing agency, had previously taken over the Webster Groves boutique Clover, but they built OSO from the ground up, creating what they described as an "exploratory retail space."

The announcement of OSO's closing — which promises "steal, deals, freebies + freshness!" during its final days — suggests a new location and pop-up shops could be in the future but doesn't reveal any details. The RFT left a phone message with OSO, and we'll update this post if we hear back.

