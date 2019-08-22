Willie Little Killed Ex and Her Boyfriend, Left Bodies in Truck Bed: Charges

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS POLICE

Willie Little faces two counts of murder.

A 63-year-old man has been charged with killing the mother of his kids and the woman's boyfriend.Willie Little shot 41-year-old Toni Washburn and 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg and left their bodies in the back of a pickup truck, according to police and court documents.Police discovered the couple's bodies, covered by a tarp, in the truck bed on Friday in the Old North neighborhood. Little lives less than a half mile away.Prosecutors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges today of two counts first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He was jailed without bond.