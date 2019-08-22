Thursday, August 22, 2019
Willie Little Killed Ex and Her Boyfriend, Left Bodies in Truck Bed: Charges
By Doyle Murphy
on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 4:34 PM
Willie Little faces two counts of murder.
A 63-year-old man has been charged with killing the mother of his kids and the woman's boyfriend.
Willie Little shot 41-year-old Toni Washburn and 62-year-old Mark Kuhlenberg and left their bodies in the back of a pickup truck, according to police and court documents.
Police discovered the couple's bodies, covered by a tarp, in the truck bed on Friday in the Old North neighborhood. Little lives less than a half mile away.
Prosecutors in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office issued charges today of two counts first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He was jailed without bond.
