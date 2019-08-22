Email
Thursday, August 22, 2019

'Your Next Mass Shooter' — Jeff City Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2019 at 6:04 PM

click to enlarge Brian Groner bragged he could kill more than Columbine shooters, authorities say. - COLE COUNTY JAIL
  • COLE COUNTY JAIL
  • Brian Groner bragged he could kill more than Columbine shooters, authorities say.

A Jefferson City man who identified himself online as "your next mass shooter" was arrested after posting threats on Facebook, authorities say.

Brian Groner, 26, was charged today with one count of making a terroristic threat.

Jefferson City police say they confronted Groner at his home on Wednesday afternoon after learning of disturbing statements he made online. Police described his response to them as "hostile" but say he "admitted to understanding the gravity of his statements on social media."



The Jefferson City Tribune, citing a probable cause statement, reported that Groner referenced the Columbine massing killings of 1999, writing that the shooters "won't have [expletive] on me."

He added, according to police, "The Columbine shooters were lame because they only killed 12 people. I could do better and kill more than 12."

It is not clear whether Groner had taken any steps toward carrying out an attack. He is not facing any weapons charges.

He has a long criminal history, including convictions for theft, burglary and marijuana possession. He was arrested in March and accused of forgery. That case is still pending.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
