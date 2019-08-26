Email
Monday, August 26, 2019

Second Suspect Charged After Illinois Trooper Killed in East St. Louis

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 5:56 PM

click to enlarge Al Stewart, left, and Christopher Grant are both in custody. - COURTESY ST. CLAIR COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY
  • COURTESY St. Clair County State's Attorney
  • Al Stewart, left, and Christopher Grant are both in custody.

A second suspect has been arrested in an investigation into the killing of an Illinois state trooper.

Al Stewart Jr., 19, was at the East St. Louis home of 45-year-old Christopher Grant early Friday morning when troopers arrived to serve a warrant. Grant exchanged gunfire with the law enforcement, shooting Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in the head, authorities say.

Hopkins was taken to St. Louis University Hospital where he later died. Grant was charged over the weekend with first-degree murder and held on $5 million bond.



St. Clair County prosecutors say Stewart, who lives less than two miles away, was armed that morning, but hid his handgun in the kitchen. He was charged with armed violence, obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute cannabis. He was jailed on $250,000 bond.

A third man was also taken into custody on Friday, but he has not been charged.

Hopkins was the fourth Illinois state trooper killed in the line of duty this year. Services will include a visitation from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at Waterloo (Illinois) High School, and the funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday at the high school.
