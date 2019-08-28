St. Louis Man Accused of Shooting Into Car Carrying 3-Year-Old Son

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

Mytavis Alexander faces multiple felony charges.

A St. Louis man opened fire on a car full of people, including his 3-year-old son, authorities say.Mytavis Alexander, 25, was charged today with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts endangering the welfare of a child, two counts domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon and five counts of armed criminal action.St. Louis County police say Alexander and the boy's mother split up on Tuesday morning after six years together and met about 10 p.m. that night in the parking lot of a McDonald's along Parker Road in north county so he could hand off the 3-year-old to the mother.The mom was accompanied by her cousin and her two kids, both younger than seventeen. Alexander began arguing with the mother, accusing her stealing his belongings and kept arguing with her, even after searching the car and coming up empty, police say.When the mom shut the doors and rolled up the windows, Alexander banged on the glass with a handgun, according to court records. As the car pulled away, he fired multiple rounds, shooting out a tire and hitting the body of the vehicle in the rear driver's side, police say.No one was injured, and Alexander was arrested shortly after. Police say he admitted firing the gun.He was jailed without bond.