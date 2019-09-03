Fundraiser Planned for St. Louis Detective Injured by Fellow Officers

click to enlarge
DOYLE MURPHY
Suspended SLMPD Officers (From L) Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Bailey Colletta and Christopher Myers outside court.
There is a fundraiser planned for a St. Louis police officer who told investigators fellow cops beat him during a protest "like Rodney King."
Detective Luther Hall has not worked since the 2017 incident as he recovers from herniated discs and a badly injured jaw.
Supporters have organized an event for noon to 4 p.m. September 15 at Flamingo Bowl (1117 Washington Ave.)
to help cover his expenses. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Hall was working undercover on September 17, 2017 during the protests that followed ex-Officer Jason Stockley's acquittal
on a murder charge in the 2011 killing of Anthony Lamar Smith.
He was working with a partner, filming and photographing the scene that day when uniformed police swooped in for arrests. Hall later told investigators he was separated from his partner when officers blasted the crowd with pepper balls and pepper spray.
Hall claimed he complied with orders to get on the ground, but an officer picked him up and slammed him face first into pavement twice before he was kicked and pummeled, according to court documents.
Officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers were later charged by federal prosecutors with assaulting Hall
. A fourth officer, Bailey Colletta, was charged with attempting to help cover up the beating.
The four are scheduled to go to trial in December. Lawsuits filed by protesters and others swept up by police during the demonstrations allege similar abuse, but no officers have been charged in any of those cases.
The organizers of Hall's fundraiser say they're focused more on helping the detective recover and pay his bills than how he was injured.
"Our focus is that he was injured in the line of duty and he needs our support," retired St. Louis police Sgt. "Tink" Upchurch said in a news release, adding, "He needs this mentally and spiritually. Yes, financially, too."
The price of admission includes food, bowling and pool.
