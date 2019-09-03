New Taco Circus Location Burgled Just Before its Southwest Garden Debut

Just as it is about to open, the new Taco Circus location in Southwest Garden (4940 Southwest Avenue, 314-899-0061)
has suffered a break-in.
In an interview this morning, Taco Circus owner Christian Ethridge said that a burglar broke a glass on a door and got in at 5:45 a.m. on Labor Day morning.
The restaurant already had security cameras installed, though, so the perp was caught on tape. Still, he managed to slip out with small safe, but Ethridge said the thief didn’t get away with much cash.
Taco Circus is known for its good food and its good vibes, so Ethridge is trying to keep positive. He makes a point to thank all of the people who have reached out for their support, but says he’s lucky that it wasn’t worse. Even the restaurant’s posts on social media have kept the incident light — a photo of their shattered glass door was captioned with “Some people just can't wait to eat tacos!”
That caption is funny, but it's also true. South city has been on edge waiting for the debut of its new taco heaven
, and considering the recent spate of violence
around Popeyes' spicy chicken sandwich, it's not entirely inconceivable that some taco-fiend would take matters into their own hands.
Thankfully, Ethridge says they won’t have to wait much longer. He’s cautious about announcing an official opening date, but says he’s working hard on finishing touches and he expects to get the doors open within the next week.
