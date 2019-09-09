Fugitive St. Louis Teen Wanted in Multiple Rape Cases of Underage Girls 

click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
-
Dominic Yocco was charged in July but had not been arrested.
A nineteen-year-old facing multiple counts of first-degree rape for alleged attacks on underage girls is considered a fugitive from the law.
More than a month after issuing a warrant for his arrest, the suspected sexual predator remains out of the grasp of the St. Louis County Police Department.
In a news release sent this morning, the department issued its first-ever public comments about the case of Dominic Yocco, of Florissant, who is accused of raping six teenage girls in less than two years between 2016 and 2018.
The details of the alleged rapes includes sexual assaults committed with violence and assaults against victims who were unconscious at the time. According to a probable cause statement, one victim, a sixteen-year-old, told police that Yocco had struck her in the face, "held her down, slapped her, and had a firearm nearby."
The girls, ages thirteen through sixteen, who were victimized by Yocco were known to him at the times of the incidents, which occurred between November 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018, police say.
On August 30, St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers put Yocco on its list of "Most Wanted" fugitives
. Once booked, he will face a $250,00 cash-only bond. He is charged with four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree rape and first-degree statutory rape. If released on bond, he would be forced to wear a GPS monitor and prohibited from having "any female visitors in his home."
It is not clear how Yocco has evaded arrest, and St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus told RFT
that she "cannot speak to whether he is on the run or actively evading arrest."
In a followup email, Panus said, "We are publicizing this case at this point because we have not been able to locate Yocco and we would like to get him in custody as soon as possible."
However, according to Yocco's Facebook page, he does not appear to be in hiding, or at least, not letting it cramp his workout schedule. On August 1, one day after his arrest warrant was issued, Yocco a photo of himself at the gym, and in subsequent weeks added posts showing food-prep ingredients and a video of himself getting a haircut. On August 9, the accused sexual predator posted, "If opportunity doesn’t come knocking, Build a door."
Follow Danny Wicentowski on Twitter at @D_Towski. E-mail the author at Danny.Wicentowski@RiverfrontTimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram