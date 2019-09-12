Email
Thursday, September 12, 2019

13-Year-Old Is Second Kid Killed in Less Than Seven Hours in St. Louis County

  • A thirteen-year-old was walking by Oak Park Apartments when he was shot, police say.

A thirteen-year-old was fatally shot this evening in a Spanish Lake apartment complex, police say.

The boy was walking with two others — friends or relatives, police say — when someone fired multiple rounds. It was about 6 p.m., and police were alerted by callers and the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

Officers arrived to find the boy mortally wounded. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.



It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, although police say they do not believe it was a random act.

The killing was less than seven hours after a three-year-old died from a gunshot in north county. The toddler, Robert March III, found an unsecured gun in his family's apartment and accidentally shot himself, police say. His mother, who was home with the boy's father at the time, started driving the child to the hospital when she spotted police and flagged them down.

They took him to the hospital, and he died before he could be airlifted to a second hospital.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.



