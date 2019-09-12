UPDATE: 3-Year-Old Killed in North St. Louis County Found Gun, Accidentally Shot Himself

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES

St. Louis County police took the boy to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

A three-year-old boy who was shot this morning in north St. Louis county has died, police say.At 11:35 a.m., police were notified of a shooting in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue between Jennings and Ferguson. Moments later, officers were flagged down by a woman who was driving erratically along Halls Ferry Road, little more than a mile from the shooting.When she spotted the officers, she flagged them down and pulled over, police say. The wounded three-year-old was in the car. Officers decided their best shot was to put the boy in the patrol car and race to the hospital. One officer provided medical aid, while the other drove.After they arrived, the boy was airlifted to a second hospital, but he did not survive.Police are still investigating and have not released any additional information about the boy or the circumstances of the shooting. They have blocked off areas around the scene of the shooting.They ask anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators or to report information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.