Florissant Teen, Charged With Raping Underage Girls, Turns Himself In

click to enlarge
A nineteen-year-old charged with raping younger teens
-
ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
-
Dominic Yocco is facing multiple rape charges.
turned himself in to St. Louis County police late Wednesday night, authorities say.
Dominic Yocco of Florissant was charged on July 9 with four counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape and one count of statutory rape. The incidents happened during a nearly two-year period from November 2016 to July 2018, according to a probable cause statement.
The girls were between the ages of thirteen and sixteen. Police say the thirteen-year-old and a fifteen-year-old told them Yocco had raped them while they were unconscious. The sixteen-year-old told investigators Yocco had raped her twice, holding her down and hitting her while a gun was nearby.
Yocco had somehow remained free until Wednesday, even though the charges were filed two months ago. In the interim, he often posted pictures to his Facebook page (now shut down) and was even cited in August by Sunset Hills police for speeding.
On Monday, St. Louis County police sent out a news release about Yocco, looking for help tracking him down. Early this morning, police announced he had turned himself in Wednesday night at the St. Louis County jail.
Police say they're not aware of allegations involving any additional victims, but ask anyone who believes they were victimized by Yocco to call detectives at 314-615-5400.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.