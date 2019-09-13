Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 13, 2019

Father of 3-Year-Old Rodney March Charged With Endangerment in Gun Death

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge Rodney March II is facing a child endangerment charge. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Rodney March II is facing a child endangerment charge.
St. Louis prosecutors have charged the father of a three-year-old who shot himself with a gun the boy found in the family's home.

Rodney March II, 28, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say March left a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun in reach of his son, Rodney March III.

The curious toddler got ahold of it on Thursday morning and accidentally shot himself in the head, authorities say.



Shortly after the shooting, St. Louis County police spotted the boy's mother driving erratically on Halls Ferry Road before she flagged them down and showed them her wounded son. Officers put him in a police vehicle and raced toward the hospital. One officer provided medical aid, while the other officer drove, police say.

Once at the hospital, there were plans to fly the child to a second hospital, but he didn't live long enough for that to happen.

Both the father and mother were home in the apartment in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue at the time of the shooting, police say. The dad has been arrested and is being held in jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'Exactly': The Controversy Around Kim Gardner's One-Word Tweet, Explained Read More

  2. UPDATE: 3-Year-Old Killed in North St. Louis County Found Gun, Accidentally Shot Himself Read More

  3. Florissant Teen, Charged With Raping Underage Girls, Turns Himself In Read More

  4. 13-Year-Old Is Second Kid Killed in Less Than Seven Hours in St. Louis County Read More

  5. Traveling Across Missouri With a Backpack, Camera — and No Car Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation