Father of 3-Year-Old Rodney March Charged With Endangerment in Gun Death

Rodney March II is facing a child endangerment charge.
St. Louis prosecutors have charged the father of a three-year-old who shot himself
with a gun the boy found in the family's home.
Rodney March II, 28, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Prosecutors say March left a loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun in reach of his son, Rodney March III.
The curious toddler got ahold of it on Thursday morning and accidentally shot himself in the head, authorities say.
Shortly after the shooting, St. Louis County police spotted the boy's mother driving erratically on Halls Ferry Road before she flagged them down and showed them her wounded son. Officers put him in a police vehicle and raced toward the hospital. One officer provided medical aid, while the other officer drove, police say.
Once at the hospital, there were plans to fly the child to a second hospital, but he didn't live long enough for that to happen.
Both the father and mother were home in the apartment in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue at the time of the shooting, police say. The dad has been arrested and is being held in jail on $100,000 cash-only bond.
