Friday, September 13, 2019
Jabari Lowery Charged With Murder of 13-Year-Old Clifford Swan
Posted
By Doyle Murphy
on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 1:09 PM
click to enlarge
-
COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
-
Jabari Lowery was charged with first-degree murder.
An eighteen-year-old fired the fatal shots on Thursday evening that killed thirteen-year-old Clifford Swan III
, St. Louis County police say.
Jabari Lowery of Riverview in north county was charged today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police say he shot Clifford about 6 p.m. as the boy walked with two other people through the Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake.
He was taken to the hospital but soon died.
Police also arrested seventeen-year-old Montez Eskew of Florissant, who is accused of fighting with officers during the arrest of Lowery. He is charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest/interfering with an arrest.
Bail for Lowery was set at $500,000, and it was $50,000 for Eskew.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
-
COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
-
Montez Eskew
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: Clifford Swan, St. Louis, Jabari Lowery, Montez Eskew, Gun Violence, Crime, Image