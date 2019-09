Jabari Lowery Charged With Murder of 13-Year-Old Clifford Swan

click to enlarge COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

Jabari Lowery was charged with first-degree murder.

COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE

Montez Eskew

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

An eighteen-year-old fired the fatal shots on Thursday evening that killed thirteen-year-old Clifford Swan III , St. Louis County police say.Jabari Lowery of Riverview in north county was charged today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police say he shot Clifford about 6 p.m. as the boy walked with two other people through the Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake.He was taken to the hospital but soon died.Police also arrested seventeen-year-old Montez Eskew of Florissant, who is accused of fighting with officers during the arrest of Lowery. He is charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest/interfering with an arrest.Bail for Lowery was set at $500,000, and it was $50,000 for Eskew.