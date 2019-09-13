Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 13, 2019

Jabari Lowery Charged With Murder of 13-Year-Old Clifford Swan

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge Jabari Lowery was charged with first-degree murder. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Jabari Lowery was charged with first-degree murder.
An eighteen-year-old fired the fatal shots on Thursday evening that killed thirteen-year-old Clifford Swan III, St. Louis County police say.

Jabari Lowery of Riverview in north county was charged today with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police say he shot Clifford about 6 p.m. as the boy walked with two other people through the Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake.

He was taken to the hospital but soon died.



Police also arrested seventeen-year-old Montez Eskew of Florissant, who is accused of fighting with officers during the arrest of Lowery. He is charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest/interfering with an arrest.

Bail for Lowery was set at $500,000, and it was $50,000 for Eskew.

Montez Eskew - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Montez Eskew

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. 'Exactly': The Controversy Around Kim Gardner's One-Word Tweet, Explained Read More

  2. UPDATE: 3-Year-Old Killed in North St. Louis County Found Gun, Accidentally Shot Himself Read More

  3. Florissant Teen, Charged With Raping Underage Girls, Turns Himself In Read More

  4. 13-Year-Old Is Second Kid Killed in Less Than Seven Hours in St. Louis County Read More

  5. Traveling Across Missouri With a Backpack, Camera — and No Car Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation