Tuesday, September 24, 2019
West Nile Virus Found in St. Louis Area Mosquitoes
Posted
By Jaime Lees
on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 11:27 AM
click to enlarge
Mosquitoes found in surveillance traps set up by the Jefferson County Health Department have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The sample was collected on September 23 and was from unincorporated Fenton, MO.
The Jefferson Leader reports
that there are 100 sites around Jefferson County with surveillance traps and that this is the second positive sample in the St. Louis area this month — the first was on September 5 in Hillsboro, MO.
In the Jefferson Leader
story, emergency response vector technician Scott Darrough said residents should “continue taking measures to avoid mosquito bites and to prevent, or at least minimize, population growth in mosquitoes.”
So if you’re in JeffCo or visiting there soon, you might want to take extra precautions by wearing DEET and avoiding any sources of standing water.
For more information or tips on how to protect yourself, contact the Jefferson County Health Department Vector Patrol Program at jeffcohealty.org
.
Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Tags: Fenton, Hillsboro, Jefferson County, West Nile Virus, mosquitoes, Image