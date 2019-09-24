Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 24, 2019

West Nile Virus Found in St. Louis Area Mosquitoes

Posted By on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge Little monster. - FLICKR / DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE

Mosquitoes found in surveillance traps set up by the Jefferson County Health Department have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The sample was collected on September 23 and was from unincorporated Fenton, MO.

The Jefferson Leader reports that there are 100 sites around Jefferson County with surveillance traps and that this is the second positive sample in the St. Louis area this month — the first was on September 5 in Hillsboro, MO.

In the Jefferson Leader story, emergency response vector technician Scott Darrough said residents should “continue taking measures to avoid mosquito bites and to prevent, or at least minimize, population growth in mosquitoes.”



So if you’re in JeffCo or visiting there soon, you might want to take extra precautions by wearing DEET and avoiding any sources of standing water.

For more information or tips on how to protect yourself, contact the Jefferson County Health Department Vector Patrol Program at jeffcohealty.org.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Missouri is Imprisoning a Sick Man for 10 Years for Growing Weed Read More

  2. St. Louis 'CannaBus' Marijuana Clinic Accused of Actually Selling Weed Read More

  3. Attorney General's Office Withheld Key Stockley Evidence, Newly Released Full Report Says Read More

  4. The Weird and Wonderful World of Gravois Read More

  5. 'He Poured Gasoline on Us': Terrifying Home Robbery Leads to Charges Against St. Louis Sex Offender Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation