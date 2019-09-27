Email
Friday, September 27, 2019

15-Year-Old St. Louis County Boy Killed By Shots Fired into His Home

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:28 AM

A fifteen-year-old was killed in Glasgow Village.
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES FILE
  • A fifteen-year-old was killed in Glasgow Village.

A fifteen-year-old boy was inside his home early this morning when someone fired in from outside, killing him, St. Louis County police say.

Police responded at 5:39 a.m. to the 10300 block of Ross Circle, a cul-de-sac in the north county community of Glasgow Village. Officers tried to provide first aid, but the boy was too badly wounded and was soon pronounced dead, police say.

The neighborhood is filled with single-story bungalows, set back on small yards. The unknown shooter or shooters fired on the boy's house in the early morning dark.



Police do not believe the shooting was random but haven't released any more information about the circumstances. Their investigation is still "very active," according to a news release.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210 or, to remain anonymous or possibly earn a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477(TIPS).

