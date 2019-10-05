Saturday, October 5, 2019
4-Year-Old in Stroller Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in North St. Louis County
By Doyle Murphy
on Sat, Oct 5, 2019 at 7:04 AM
A four-year-old and two-year-old were in a stroller when a car crashed into them.
A four-year-old and a two-year-old were in a stroller on Friday night when a hit-and-run driver smashed into them, fatally injuring the older child, St. Louis County police say.
Officers were called at 9:24 p.m. to the intersection of Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive in Ferguson Township. An adult had been pushing the kids when a black four-door Nissan struck them. Police say the sedan may have been an Altima or a Maxima. It is missing two hubcaps.
Both kids were taken to the hospital after the crash. The four-year-old died there, but the two-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210.
