4-Year-Old in Stroller Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in North St. Louis County

A four-year-old and a two-year-old were in a stroller on Friday night when a hit-and-run driver smashed into them, fatally injuring the older child, St. Louis County police say.Officers were called at 9:24 p.m. to the intersection of Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive in Ferguson Township. An adult had been pushing the kids when a black four-door Nissan struck them. Police say the sedan may have been an Altima or a Maxima. It is missing two hubcaps.Both kids were taken to the hospital after the crash. The four-year-old died there, but the two-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Police ask anyone with information to call them at 636-529-8210.