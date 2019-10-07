Email
Monday, October 7, 2019

Oakville Man Bradley Arning Killed by Maryland Heights Police

Posted By on Mon, Oct 7, 2019 at 9:28 AM

click to enlarge St. Louis County police say this gun was recovered after the shooting. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • St. Louis County police say this gun was recovered after the shooting.

An Oakville man killed on Sunday morning by Maryland Heights police has been identified as 42-year-old Bradley Arning.

Three officers fired on Arning after he pulled a gun on them, according to St. Louis County police, the agency now conducting the investigation.

The Maryland Heights cops had responded at 10:34 a.m. to a call of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Briarcote Lane. After arriving, they were confronted by Arning, county police say.



None of the names of the officers who shot Arning were released, but police described them as a 62-year-old sergeant with 40 years experience in law enforcement, a 63-year-old officer with 43 years experience and a 29-year-old officer with five years experience.

Arning was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His current address was in the 4400 block of El Paulo Court, according to police. However, court records in an April misdemeanor case in which Arning admitted violating a Missouri conservation law showed him living in the block of the shooting.

Investigators recovered a Hi-Pointe .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun from the scene, police say.

