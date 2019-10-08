Email
Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Missouri Cop Busted in Incest Sex Sting, Feds Say

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2019 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge A central Missouri cop was caught in an FBI sex sting, authorities say. - DAVIDSONSCOTT15 VIA FLICKR

A Missouri cop wanted to meet up with a fourteen-year-old girl and her mom for sex, authorities say.

Centralia police Officer Clint Baer tried to arrange the illicit encounter through an incest section of a fetish website, but he was really chatting with an undercover FBI agent, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Baer, 41, spent months exchanging "sexually detailed and explicit text messages and phone calls" with the undercover agent, who pretended to be the mother of a teen, prosecutors say. On Tuesday, he allegedly tried to put the plan into action, driving from Centralia (about 35 minutes north of Columbia) to Wentzville to hook up with the fictional mom and girl.



He was instead met by fellow law enforcement officers, who arrested him on a charge of using interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Baer is now in federal custody. Along with the FBI, St. Charles police are investigating the case.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

