Two Dads Charged Separately After Babies Die of Fentanyl Intoxication

Two St. Louis county dads are now facing charges separately in the deaths of their infant children, who overdosed on fentanyl.In the first case, eleven-month old Journey Washington was discovered unresponsive on February 18 as she laid on a bed in an apartment in Glasgow Village, near the north riverfront.Police say the baby's father, 32-year-old DeMarco Washington, was supposed to be watching her at their home, but he admitted he had taken fentanyl and lost one of the capsules in a bedroom near the little girl. A witness later noticed the motionless baby and sought help. Journey was taken to a hospital but died.A toxicology report revealed she had a lethal dose of fentanyl in her system. Washington was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, the same crime prosecutors say another dad, twenty-year-old Taylor Baumer, committed six months later in south county.Baumer admitted bringing fentanyl and heroin into the Mehlville home where nine-month-old Carter Baumer stopped breathing on August 15. St. Louis County police officers tried to give the little boy medical aid before he was rushed to a hospital, but the child didn't survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital. He died of a combination of fentanyl and heroin, authorities say.Baumer and Washington were charged on Tuesday with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child.Washington was jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Baumer's bond was $25,000.