Loop Trolley Could Fold in November Unless St. Louis County Gives it $700,000

The Loop Trolley, born out of fantasy and nostalgia, is in danger of returning to that ethereal plane.
The agency behind the circuitous street car has told St. Louis County it needs $200,000 to stay solvent through November, followed by another $500,000 shortly after to keep operating into 2020, according to a letter from County Executive Sam Page to the county council.
The trolley has struggled from the start of the $52 million project, opening years behind schedule
. It then bumbled through permitting issues that briefly sidelined it, the occasional collision
and a variety of other miscues
.
Still, the trolley might have overcome all those growing pains if it wasn't for one much larger problem: Not many people want to ride it
. Projections for the number of riders turned out to be wildly overestimated. The St. Louis Business-Journal reported this week
that ticket sales totaled a little more than $32,456 — not quite the estimates of more than $400,000 in fares.
In Page's letter (shared by Councilman Tim Fitch this morning on Twitter), the county executive described the trolley as "an ambitious item" and sums up its potential collapse in this way: "Allowing such an expensive project to fail so quickly would be a disappointment and could have a wide-ranging impact on future transportation projects."
That's because the federal government kicked in $33.9 million, and if all that money goes to waste, St. Louis is going to have a harder time persuading the feds to trust it with funding for other projects.
The Loop Trolley didn't immediately respond to RFT's
request for comment, but other outlets reported that a spokesman confirmed it could shut down on November 15 without the county's investment.
Page says in his letter he wouldn't support spending the money unless other stakeholders, such as the city, kick in cash as well. But Page says trolley officials claim the city is not interested.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
- Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.