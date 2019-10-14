$6,000 Reward in North St. Louis Arson Cases

click to enlarge
CRIMESTOPPERS
An arson in a vacant building spread next door to occupied apartments in the 5100 block of Enright.
An arsonist is at work in North St. Louis, nearly killing a bedridden woman who had to be pulled out of her home by police officers, authorities say.
Investigators believe the same person is responsible for that fire on October 11 in the 5100 block of Enright Avenue and a previous, smaller one discovered after it burned itself out days before in the same block.
An October 6 fire in a vacant building two blocks south on Delmar Boulevard may also be connected, authorities say.
All three fires started in vacant buildings in the Academy neighborhood, according to fire officials. The latest spread into apartments next door where the 61-year-old woman lived with her 83-year-old mother. The mother, Emma Visor, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
her daughter, Cathy Visor, has cerebral palsy and can't walk.
The daughter was trapped when the 3 a.m. fire spread to their building, but a pair of police officers raced inside, grabbed her mattress and carried her to safety, the daily reported.
After that fire, CrimeStoppers raised the reward to $6,000 for information in the Enright blazes. Anyone with information can call 866-371-8477 (TIPS).
