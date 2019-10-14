Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 14, 2019

St. Louis Is the Top House Flipping Market in the United States

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge Some people look at our red brick and see green. - PAUL SABLEMAN / FLICKR

A new report from Realtor.com shows St. Louis is one of the top markets for house flipping in the entire country.

Our status is based on investment home sales in the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States, and St. Louis earned the number one slot with 18.8 percent of sales in the area being investment property sales. Coming in second place was Birmingham, Alabama (17.3 percent) and third was Miami, Florida (17 percent).

So then where are all of these newly rehabbed, bright, beautiful, subway-tiled homes? As Realtor.com points out, these sales are not all just HGTV-worthy “flipped” homes. Many of these property sales come from out-of-state investors looking to buy cheap buildings, bring them up to code and then use them as rental properties.



“Landlords tend to look for lower-end properties in the northern part of St. Louis County,” the report states. “Particularly Ferguson, Missouri; known for the 2014 riots; Hazelwood, Missouri; and Glasgow Village, Missouri.”

The report quotes an expert who says that future landlords look to buy a move-in ready, single-family rental for around $30,000 and then lease it out to Section 8 tenants for around $800 a month.

The reports makes it seem like St. Louis is actually the best place for potential slumlords to go property shopping, not the number one place for Ty Pennington to rehab a man cave with a nautical theme. Bummer.

To find out more about the methods used to determine this ranking or to find out more about other cities that made the list, see the report at Realtor.com.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Fucking Mike Shildt Fucking Killed That Locker Room Speech [VIDEO] Read More

  2. Missouri Cop Busted in Incest Sex Sting, Feds Say Read More

  3. Is St. Louis County Ready to Give Up Its Problem Animal Shelter? Read More

  4. Two Dads Charged Separately After Babies Die of Fentanyl Intoxication Read More

  5. Planning St. Louis' Future Needs to Include People who Will Live It Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation