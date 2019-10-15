Donald Trump Greets The Blues at the White House, Immediately Ruins "Gloria"

SCREENSHOT VIA WHITE HOUSE

A thankfully fake auction ended with The Stanley Cup being sold to Donald Trump.

Trump to St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen:



“You think I could take him in a fight? I don’t know.”



Trump then points to his teeth:



“How do mine look? No hockey." pic.twitter.com/9ZZWzK3M1J — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 15, 2019

I don’t know what just happened but I think Donald Trump just bought the Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/q3WRVR4PTS — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) October 15, 2019

During White House event with the St. Louis Blues, Trump disses sports agents: "Those agents, right? They sit in bed, they weigh 350 pounds, and they complain, 'you're not playing very well today, c'mon.'" pic.twitter.com/GECGxTOMbF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2019

