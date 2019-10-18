Man Just Wanted to Buy Some Weed, Gets Carjacked Instead

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Flickr / Paul Sableman.

Police found a carjacking victim's car and took three people into custody.

A man told investigators he was carjacked after meeting an acquaintance to buy marijuana, police say.The meet up happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday at the BP gas station off of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north city. The man, who was not publicly identified, pulled up and greeted the person he knew before a bearded man with gold-frame glasses and a gold grill slipped into the victim's car and pulled a gun on him, police say.The bearded man ordered the would-be weed buyer out of the car and then drove off with a red sedan following behind. About two hours later, police spotted the red sedan and tried to pull it over. A chase followed, ending when officers popped the sedan's tires with a "tire deflation device," police say.Three people — two men, ages 27 and 26, and a 24-year-old woman — were taken into custody, and police found in the sedan three guns and what they suspect are drugs.One of the suspects had the victim's keys, and officers found the man's stolen car in the 8900 block of Edna Street.