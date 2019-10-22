Josh Hawley Gets Clowned on by Washington Post Writer

click to enlarge TOM HELLAUER

Yes, that's a blue collar Josh Hawley is wearing in that blown-up picture of his face on a campaign bus.

I assume this is a parody, right? DC bureaucrats aren’t actually saying out loud that moving to Missouri is ... punishment, are they? Because surely nobody could be that condescending & elitist. https://t.co/TyNT5cXqaQ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 21, 2019

What's really "condescending" here is the sort of smarmy, smirking contempt for people's intelligence that @HawleyMO is displaying. Coming from a leading intellectual light of the new "conservative nationalism," this unmasks the phony pastoral posturing that lies at its core. https://t.co/tMHpkqS2LX — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 21, 2019

son of a banker

Only a smug, rich liberal elitist would say that defending your home is “phony pastoral posturing,” whatever that means. No, Greg, I don’t think living in Missouri is “punishment.” But this is the new left: utter, open contempt for the people of the heartland and all we love https://t.co/0F8e3OZttq — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) October 21, 2019

