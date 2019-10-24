Mizzou Tweet on Diversity Goes Wrong, so Very Wrong

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA TWITTER

Oh, oh no.

I too, am an African America woman and value equality pic.twitter.com/8VdOoSJGtj — Brandon🗡 (@brvnd0) October 24, 2019

Oh no Mizzou, baby what is you doing? pic.twitter.com/RoyeTX8MmN — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) October 24, 2019

that Mizzou tweet is exactly what these institutions view as being diverse.

"We've got our WW, and our token Blacks. We're done." — Sister Night’s Nose (@Phllp_Wnslw) October 24, 2019

Why would y’all post this. Do you not have any Black people on the PR team? Did you run this by *any Black person on campus*? pic.twitter.com/lmHh0BQYki — Afro New Guinea 🇿🇦🇵🇷🇵🇬 (@simplyshorty___) October 24, 2019

Earlier we made a mistake when we posted a graphic about our student athletes. We apologize. Our intent was to provide personal information about our students, but we failed. We listened and removed the post. This video better represents our intent to celebrate our diversity. pic.twitter.com/Hhwd62Il4Z — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) October 24, 2019

So y’all mean to tell me out of “I am a brother, uncle and I am a leader” you chose I am a brother. And out of “I am an African American woman, a sister, a daughter and a future physical therapist” you chose “I am an African American woman” ?????????? Y’all need help. Lmao. https://t.co/RfuoVopzee — SPOOKY ANS👻 (@ansssleyy) October 23, 2019

They posted the video showing the statements in their entirety. The man said, "I am a brother, an uncle and best of all, I am a leader." The woman said, "I am an African American woman, a sister, a daughter, a volunteer, and a future physical therapist." — Nιɳα Mσɳҽι (@wildfonts) October 24, 2019

