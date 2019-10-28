Email
Monday, October 28, 2019

Dominic Yocco, Accused of Teen Rapes, Facing New Sex Crime Charges

Posted By on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge Dominic Yocco is facing multiple rape charges. - ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Dominic Yocco is facing multiple rape charges.

A Florissant teen accused of multiple rapes has been charged with new sex crimes related to a victim who was fourteen years old at the time.

Dominic Yocco, nineteen, surrendered in September to St. Louis County police after six girls, ages thirteen to sixteen, told investigators he had victimized them between November 2016 and July 2018.

A sixteen-year-old reported that Yocco had raped her twice, holding her down and slapping her while he kept a handgun nearby. Three other teens told authorities he raped them while they were unconscious, and two fifteen-year-olds told police Yocco also raped them.



The new case involving the fourteen-year-old stems from incidents in 2017, according to St. Louis County police. A grand jury indicted Yocco on the following, additional charges: two counts of first-degree statutory rape, six counts of statutory sodomy and two counts of third-degree child molestation.

He remains in custody in lieu of a $250,000 cash-only bond.

