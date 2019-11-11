Record-Setting Snowfall Made St. Louis Traffic a Clusterfudge of Epic Proportions

2 new snowfall records set today! 1.3" so far at KSTL breaks previous record of 1.0" set in 1911. At KCOU, 1.1" breaks record of 0.4" set in 1911 as well. #stlwx #mowx #midmowx— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 11, 2019
MoDOT reporting 270 NB drivers cannot currently get onto 64 WB @FOX2now #STLTraffic #STLWX— Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) November 11, 2019
Multiple accidents on 367 near Redman and Dunn road. Tow trucks are doing to be busy. We do see several @MoDOT_StLouis plows out. #stlwx @KMOV pic.twitter.com/Bsf9OWoj2p— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) November 11, 2019
TRAFFIC ALERT: 70 EB CLOSED past T/W in Foristell, accident involving semi truck @FOX2now #STLTraffic #STLWx pic.twitter.com/CqhwOq99AC— Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) November 11, 2019
Accident westbound 70 at 79...only the right lane is getting by. #stltraffic #stlwx pic.twitter.com/rR2NvTRg9m— Sue Thomas (@susan6768) November 11, 2019
RIGHT NOW: 5 arrivals to @flystl— Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) November 11, 2019
cancelled and 68 arrivals are delayed
2 departures cancelled & 62 departures delayed @FOX2now #STLWX #STLTraffic
RT MollyRoseTV: CLOSED: MoDOT reporting 44 WB is CLOSED past Antire Rd FOX2now #STLTraffic #STLWX pic.twitter.com/HGT5mgmNoH— All things St. Louis (@WeLoveSTL) November 11, 2019
Latest snowfall totals as of 5PM. Please continue to send us storm total snow amounts (location/amounts/pictures)! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/zfMax180QD— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 11, 2019
Lots of taillights on the drive home tonight. Snow appears to have stopped falling in STL metro but many traffic problems persist. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/FeZCY2U0XS— Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) November 11, 2019
Now that I got a deck, I can take deck photos when it snows. #stlwx #deckphoto pic.twitter.com/3seS9gw268— John (@Guppy2019) November 11, 2019
