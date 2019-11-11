Zoo Polar Bear Thinks This Snowy St. Louis Weather Is Pretty Chill, Actually

click to enlarge
The cold is a welcome development for one of us, at least.
While the rest of us are lamenting this frigid fall weather and mourning the end of 60 degree temperatures (seems like only yesterday! Oh wait...), one St. Louis citizen is actually pretty into the cold.
This afternoon, St. Louis Zoo shared a video of Kali the polar bear rolling around in the fresh-fallen snow and generally loving life. Sure, everyone else in St. Louis may be freezing, but this is prime weather for creatures of the Ursus maritimus variety.
Honestly, Kali could probably stand to see St. Louis' collective thermostat knocked down a few clicks. Polar bears can stay warm even when temps drop as low as -34 degrees
, and Kali is surely used to such temperatures, having been born in northwest Alaska. This is something of a return to form, really, and surely far more enjoyable than the burning hot 60 degree hellscape he was forced to endure all weekend.
So while you're cursing the ice gods as your fingers go numb from scraping your windshield clean, spare a thought for ol' Kali: At least he's having a good time.
Watch the video below:
