Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 11, 2019

Zoo Polar Bear Thinks This Snowy St. Louis Weather Is Pretty Chill, Actually

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge The cold is a welcome development for one of us, at least. - SCREENSHOT VIA THE VIDEO BELOW
  • SCREENSHOT VIA THE VIDEO BELOW
  • The cold is a welcome development for one of us, at least.
While the rest of us are lamenting this frigid fall weather and mourning the end of 60 degree temperatures (seems like only yesterday! Oh wait...), one St. Louis citizen is actually pretty into the cold.

This afternoon, St. Louis Zoo shared a video of Kali the polar bear rolling around in the fresh-fallen snow and generally loving life. Sure, everyone else in St. Louis may be freezing, but this is prime weather for creatures of the Ursus maritimus variety.

Honestly, Kali could probably stand to see St. Louis' collective thermostat knocked down a few clicks. Polar bears can stay warm even when temps drop as low as -34 degrees, and Kali is surely used to such temperatures, having been born in northwest Alaska. This is something of a return to form, really, and surely far more enjoyable than the burning hot 60 degree hellscape he was forced to endure all weekend.



So while you're cursing the ice gods as your fingers go numb from scraping your windshield clean, spare a thought for ol' Kali: At least he's having a good time.

Watch the video below:

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Murder Suspect Thought Prostitute Cheated Him, Police Say Read More

  2. An RFT Investigation: How Does St. Louis’ All-You-Can-Drink Bar Measure Up? Read More

  3. Missouri Police Offer to Weigh Your Drugs For You to Ensure You Aren't Ripped Off Read More

  4. One Does Not Simply End the Delmar Loop Trolley Read More

  5. Counterpoint: St. Charles County Is Invested in Lambert and Deserves a Say Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation