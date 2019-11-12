Check Out These Spectacular Videos of the Meteor Over St. Louis Last Night

Meteor flying overhead from east to west in O'Fallon, MO this evening just west of St. Louis. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0IX2fppoEd— Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) November 12, 2019
Caught this on doorbell tonight. #meteor #MeteorShower pic.twitter.com/Bc7KcWckG1— Cindy Parres (@CindyParres) November 12, 2019
SHOOTING STAR: A meteor lit up the night sky across the St. Louis, Missouri metro area Monday during the height of the Northern Taurids shower. 🌠 pic.twitter.com/KcQTXnjQme— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2019
November 12, 2019
Our doorbell cam picked up the St. Louis #meteor! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/RL6pLoRNEy— Alan W. Black (@AlanGeog) November 12, 2019
#STLouis #meteor from 364 in St. Charles pic.twitter.com/emHgBjd8PX— Randy Watson (@rdwatson78) November 12, 2019
I thought my sister fell in the shower, but apparently it was a meteor crashing into HWY N and hopewell pic.twitter.com/vnOFVeKuEc— Claudia Wallace (@claudiaxwallace) November 12, 2019
Wowza! I’m sure these videos are flooding your feed but I can’t get over how cool this is. Thanks to viewer, Jim Brogan for sharing his home surveillance video 💫🌟☄️ #meteor pic.twitter.com/H3ib3E8XJF— Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) November 12, 2019
Last night, while @willardschools students and staff were at home, a meteor was above @Willard_HS, a very cool educational experience to watch!! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/a0ARe4NACq— Bradley Cooper (@BradleyCooperMO) November 12, 2019
We caught the #meteor on our front door nest cam. pic.twitter.com/EjMQeO4SU9— Pamela Beste (@pbeste48) November 12, 2019
In case y’all were wondering about stl today: it was 68° yesterday, rained all night, sleeted this morning, snowed enough to close schools for today and tomorrow, iced up even worse, THEN to be EXTRA extra, we had a huge meteor light up the sky (as if the weather wasn’t enough🤷🏼♀️) pic.twitter.com/1vPepCsLpx— miss nyss🧡🍁🍂 (@spasticsparkles) November 12, 2019
#meteor— Joel (@JM51477) November 12, 2019
5-6 seconds in.... pic.twitter.com/eKTZiXCmhS
Saw a flash in the sky over St. Louis and thought, “Is this how the Bread Co vs Panera debate ends?” #meteor pic.twitter.com/UVszXKWoOM— Panera Bread (@panerabread) November 12, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.