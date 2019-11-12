Check Out These Spectacular Videos of the Meteor Over St. Louis Last Night

screengrab via @DavidVergel97 / Twitter

Ooooh, ahhhhh

Meteor flying overhead from east to west in O'Fallon, MO this evening just west of St. Louis. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0IX2fppoEd — Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) November 12, 2019

SHOOTING STAR: A meteor lit up the night sky across the St. Louis, Missouri metro area Monday during the height of the Northern Taurids shower. 🌠 pic.twitter.com/KcQTXnjQme — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 12, 2019

I thought my sister fell in the shower, but apparently it was a meteor crashing into HWY N and hopewell pic.twitter.com/vnOFVeKuEc — Claudia Wallace (@claudiaxwallace) November 12, 2019

Wowza! I’m sure these videos are flooding your feed but I can’t get over how cool this is. Thanks to viewer, Jim Brogan for sharing his home surveillance video 💫🌟☄️ #meteor pic.twitter.com/H3ib3E8XJF — Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) November 12, 2019

Last night, while @willardschools students and staff were at home, a meteor was above @Willard_HS, a very cool educational experience to watch!! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/a0ARe4NACq — Bradley Cooper (@BradleyCooperMO) November 12, 2019

We caught the #meteor on our front door nest cam. pic.twitter.com/EjMQeO4SU9 — Pamela Beste (@pbeste48) November 12, 2019

In case y’all were wondering about stl today: it was 68° yesterday, rained all night, sleeted this morning, snowed enough to close schools for today and tomorrow, iced up even worse, THEN to be EXTRA extra, we had a huge meteor light up the sky (as if the weather wasn’t enough🤷🏼‍♀️) pic.twitter.com/1vPepCsLpx — miss nyss🧡🍁🍂 (@spasticsparkles) November 12, 2019

Saw a flash in the sky over St. Louis and thought, “Is this how the Bread Co vs Panera debate ends?” #meteor pic.twitter.com/UVszXKWoOM — Panera Bread (@panerabread) November 12, 2019

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.