Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 14, 2019

Beau Rothwell Was Taped Buying Carpet Cleaner, Gloves Before Wife Reported Missing

Posted By on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 7:22 PM

click to enlarge Beau Rothwell is suspected in the death of wife Jennifer Rothwell. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Beau Rothwell is suspected in the death of wife Jennifer Rothwell.


The day before Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing, her 28-year-old husband Beau Rothwell was videotaped buying carpet cleaner, bleach and gloves — items that police believe he used to try to scrub away a pool of her blood.

In court records filed this afternoon, police say they searched the Rothwell's home at 12644 Northwinds Drive on Wednesday and found a carpet still wet with bleach. Blood had soaked through to the underlying carpet pad, which investigators described as "evidence of the crime of murder."



Jennifer Rothwell's body is still missing, but police announced this morning that they were reclassifying the case from a missing person to a homicide.

So far, Beau Rothwell has been charged only with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation. But police have said they are seeking a first-degree murder charge against the him.

Jennifer Rothwell, 28, was reported missing on Tuesday. An engineer for DuPont, she didn't show up for work that day and family and friends who were used to hearing from her every day couldn't reach here. Police later discovered her abandoned Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Fee Fee Street, less than two miles from the Rothwell's house northwest of Creve Coeur.

Beau Rothwell posted Wednesday on Facebook, asking for help in the search for his missing wife.

"Some of you may have heard already, but last night my wife Jennifer went missing," he wrote. "I’ve filed a police report and the search is ongoing. Please, if you hear of anything or have any information it would be greatly appreciated."

Within hours, police had taken the supposedly worried husband into custody and searched the couple's house, revealing the soaked carpet. Investigators had also uncovered footage from a store of Beau Rothwell buying the cleaning supplies on Monday, according to court records.

He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on $100,000 bond.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Weatherman Bob Richards’ Suicide 25 Years Ago Rocked St. Louis Read More

  2. At Last, We've Got Bad News to Report from the Suburbs Read More

  3. Jennifer Rothwell Believed Dead; Husband Arrested, St. Louis County Police Say Read More

  4. St. Louis Meteor Rush Is on as Museum Offers $25K Reward for its Capture Read More

  5. Zoo Polar Bear Thinks This Snowy St. Louis Weather Is Pretty Chill, Actually Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation