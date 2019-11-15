Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 15, 2019

St. Louis County Man Stabbed Girlfriend for Breaking Up With Him, Still at Large, Cops Say

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge A previous mugshot of Christopher Wagner, who is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend repeatedly. - VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY PD
  • VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY PD
  • A previous mugshot of Christopher Wagner, who is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend repeatedly.
A St. Louis county man who reportedly reacted to his girlfriend breaking up with him by going to her work and stabbing her repeatedly is still at large, police say.

According to a probable cause statement, Christopher Wagner, 38, sent a text message to his 37-year-old former girlfriend on November 10, four days after she had ended their relationship, and threatened to kill her.

The following day at about 3:30 p.m. Wagner allegedly attempted to make good on that threat by driving up to the woman's place of work — the Estates of St. Louis Nursing Home, located at 2115 Kappel Avenue in north county, according to the Post-Dispatch — and stabbing her repeatedly.
Police say the woman was left with serious injuries, but she survived. Wagner fled the scene, but the attack was captured by a surveillance camera, according to charging documents.



The St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against Wagner on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action.

Police are still searching for Wagner, who lives in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive in north county, about a mile from the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus. The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons' Domestic Violence Unit.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Beau Rothwell Was Taped Buying Carpet Cleaner, Gloves Before Wife Reported Missing Read More

  2. Jennifer Rothwell Believed Dead; Husband Arrested, St. Louis County Police Say Read More

  3. Weatherman Bob Richards’ Suicide 25 Years Ago Rocked St. Louis Read More

  4. St. Louis Meteor Rush Is on as Museum Offers $25K Reward for its Capture Read More

  5. Despite Racist 'Ramblings', Judge Acquits Papa John's Worker in Shooting Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation