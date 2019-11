St. Louis County Man Stabbed Girlfriend for Breaking Up With Him, Still at Large, Cops Say

click to enlarge VIA ST. LOUIS COUNTY PD

A previous mugshot of Christopher Wagner, who is charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend repeatedly.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A St. Louis county man who reportedly reacted to his girlfriend breaking up with him by going to her work and stabbing her repeatedly is still at large, police say.According to a probable cause statement, Christopher Wagner, 38, sent a text message to his 37-year-old former girlfriend on November 10, four days after she had ended their relationship, and threatened to kill her.The following day at about 3:30 p.m. Wagner allegedly attempted to make good on that threat by driving up to the woman's place of work — the Estates of St. Louis Nursing Home, located at 2115 Kappel Avenue in north county, according to the Post-Dispatch — and stabbing her repeatedly.Police say the woman was left with serious injuries, but she survived. Wagner fled the scene, but the attack was captured by a surveillance camera, according to charging documents.The St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against Wagner on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault and one count of armed criminal action.Police are still searching for Wagner, who lives in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive in north county, about a mile from the University of Missouri-St. Louis campus. The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons' Domestic Violence Unit.