Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 15, 2019

What in the Heck Is Happening to St. Louis' Giant Amoco Sign?

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge A view of the west-facing side of the sign. - JAIME LEES
  • Jaime Lees
  • A view of the west-facing side of the sign.

When it was announced earlier this year that the Amoco brand would be returning to the site of the world’s largest Amoco sign at the gas station near the southwest corner of Forest Park, St. Louisans rejoiced.

“Yes,” we all said as we nodded, “As it should be.”

There has been a gas station with a big sign on top of it in that weird triangular spot since 1932. This particular gigantic sign has been a St. Louis landmark for decades and has stood proudly over that odd and complicated intersection of Clayton Avenue & South Skinker Boulevard & McCausland Avenue & Oakland Avenue since the 1970s.



And now they’re painting over it, and it looks like some type of creepy Black Mirror nightmare. Why? Well, apparently Amoco wants to update it to their new, slightly different logo. A report from KMOX said that the new logo is “essentially the same, with more gradients, updated font, and no black outline.”

So don't freak out: They’re just replacing that big Amoco sign with… a big Amoco sign. Okay, then. But hurry up because it’s eerie painted all white.

click to enlarge Weird. - JAIME LEES
  • Jaime Lees
  • Weird.

Email the author at jaime.lees@riverfronttimes.com
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Beau Rothwell Was Taped Buying Carpet Cleaner, Gloves Before Wife Reported Missing Read More

  2. Jennifer Rothwell Believed Dead; Husband Arrested, St. Louis County Police Say Read More

  3. Weatherman Bob Richards’ Suicide 25 Years Ago Rocked St. Louis Read More

  4. St. Louis Meteor Rush Is on as Museum Offers $25K Reward for its Capture Read More

  5. At Last, We've Got Bad News to Report from the Suburbs Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation