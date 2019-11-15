What in the Heck Is Happening to St. Louis' Giant Amoco Sign?

click to enlarge
Jaime Lees
A view of the west-facing side of the sign.
When it was announced earlier this year that the Amoco brand would be returning to the site of the world’s largest Amoco sign
at the gas station near the southwest corner of Forest Park, St. Louisans rejoiced.
“Yes,” we all said as we nodded, “As it should be.”
There has been a gas station with a big sign on top of it in that weird triangular spot since 1932. This particular gigantic sign has been a St. Louis landmark for decades and has stood proudly over that odd and complicated intersection of Clayton Avenue & South Skinker Boulevard & McCausland Avenue & Oakland Avenue since the 1970s.
And now they’re painting over it, and it looks like some type of creepy Black Mirror
nightmare. Why? Well, apparently Amoco wants to update it to their new, slightly different logo. A report from KMOX
said that the new logo is “essentially the same, with more gradients, updated font, and no black outline.”
So don't freak out
: They’re just replacing that big Amoco sign with… a big Amoco sign. Okay, then. But hurry up because it’s eerie painted all white.
