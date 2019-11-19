Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Jennifer Rothwell's Husband Guides St. Louis County Police to Body Near Troy

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 8:10 AM

click to enlarge Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing early last week. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • COURTESY ST. LOUIS COUNTY POLICE
  • Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing early last week.

St. Louis County police discovered the body of a woman, believed to be Jennifer Rothwell, last night in a wooded area of Lincoln County after her husband told them where to look.

The husband, 28-year-old Beau Rothwell, had reported Jennifer missing on the night of November 12, pretending he didn't know where she had gone, authorities say. In reality, investigators believe he killed her on November 11. They discovered a large amount of blood in the couple's west county home during a search on November 13, despite Beau's efforts to scrub it away, police say.

Investigators have video of Beau buying bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves on November 11. The amount of blood left in bleach-soaked carpet at the home led police to believe Jennifer was dead, even though they hadn't found her body. Beau was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He has been held in the St. Louis County jail without bond.



Yesterday afternoon through his attorney, Beau told police where they could find his wife's remains. He directed them to an area along U.S. Route 61 and Route KK, just north of Troy and about 45 minutes northwest of the Rothwells' home.

Starting at about 5:15 p.m., St. Louis County police began a ground search with the support of helicopters overhead. Beau had given them a general area, but not the exact location. The searchers continued through the dark and drizzle until about 11:15 p.m. when they found a woman's body, police say.

So far, police have held off on conclusively saying the body is that of Jennifer until they can make a positive identification.  In a news release, a police spokesman says they are still actively investigating the case.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at doyle.murphy@riverfronttimes.com or follow on Twitter at @DoyleMurphy.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. What in the Heck Is Happening to St. Louis' Giant Amoco Sign? Read More

  2. Weatherman Bob Richards’ Suicide 25 Years Ago Rocked St. Louis Read More

  3. This Stolen Subaru Was Used in a Violent Kidnapping, St. Louis Cops Say Read More

  4. Missouri's Abortion Crisis Goes to Washington Read More

  5. Companies With Disputed Cherokee Heritage Sue St. Louis Over Minority Status Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation