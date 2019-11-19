The RFT is Seeking Spring 2020 Interns

click to enlarge RIVERFRONT TIMES

Want to learn journalism in a newsroom where you will actually get to do the work?Theis looking for college interns to join us for the spring semester. This is not a coffee-fetching internship. You will be working under the guidance of an editor or our art director to cover fascinating people and places in the news-making St. Louis metro area.This is a place where you will have the opportunity to make a real impact while getting the experience — and published bylines and photo credits — you will need to get started in an industry that becomes more important by the day.Our internships are unpaid, but we are happy to work with your college for course credit. Hours are part-time, and we will work with your schedule.We are looking for people who are interested in news reporting, photo journalism, arts coverage, food writing or a combination. Please specify your preference in your application. Including a ranked list is a good idea.If you are interested, please send a cover letter, resume and three samples of published work to tips@riverfronttimes.com. Deadline for applications is December 20.