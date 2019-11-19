Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The RFT is Seeking Spring 2020 Interns

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 1:53 PM

click to enlarge Come work with us. - RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • RIVERFRONT TIMES
  • Come work with us.

Want to learn journalism in a newsroom where you will actually get to do the work?

The Riverfront Times is looking for college interns to join us for the spring semester. This is not a coffee-fetching internship. You will be working under the guidance of an editor or our art director to cover fascinating people and places in the news-making St. Louis metro area.

This is a place where you will have the opportunity to make a real impact while getting the experience — and published bylines and photo credits — you will need to get started in an industry that becomes more important by the day.



Our internships are unpaid, but we are happy to work with your college for course credit. Hours are part-time, and we will work with your schedule.

We are looking for people who are interested in news reporting, photo journalism, arts coverage, food writing or a combination. Please specify your preference in your application. Including a ranked list is a good idea.

If you are interested, please send a cover letter, resume and three samples of published work to tips@riverfronttimes.com. Deadline for applications is December 20.
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
News Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jennifer Rothwell's Husband Guides St. Louis County Police to Body Near Troy Read More

  2. What in the Heck Is Happening to St. Louis' Giant Amoco Sign? Read More

  3. Companies With Disputed Cherokee Heritage Sue St. Louis Over Minority Status Read More

  4. Weatherman Bob Richards’ Suicide 25 Years Ago Rocked St. Louis Read More

  5. Missouri's Abortion Crisis Goes to Washington Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation