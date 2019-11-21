A ‘Unicorn Meteor Storm’ Lights Up St. Louis Skies Tonight

St. Louis has had its share of magical skies lately. Just last week a blazing fireball streaked across our night sky
leaving the city in awe and wonder. (And if you find a decent-sized chunk of it, you can get paid $25,000
.)
And now we might be in for some glitter in our skies. There’s going to be a meteor shower tonight that is so rare that it’s called a “unicorn” meteor shower for more than one reason.
We usually think of meteors as something that is flying past Earth, but what’s really happening tonight is that the Earth is going to fly through a cloud of cosmic debris. This dust trail left behind by an asteroid or comet is expected to cause a sensational show.
According to Accuweather, these meteors “radiate from Monoceros, a faint constellation that is Greek for ‘unicorn’ and located just to the left of the well-known constellation Orion.
Meteorologist say that depending on the clarity of our night skies, we might get to see an Alpha Monocerotids storm (the first since 1995) in which hundreds of meteors can be seen in just one short hour, climaxing tonight at 10:50 p.m. central time.
Many people out there are searching for unicorns — either in mystical wild woodlands or in sexual situations
— but tonight the magic is coming to you. Enjoy.
